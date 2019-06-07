Dr. Lawrence Enisman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Enisman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Enisman, MD
Overview of Dr. Lawrence Enisman, MD
Dr. Lawrence Enisman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Dr. Enisman's Office Locations
Mid-hudson Valley Division of Westchester Medical Center241 North Rd, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 483-5900
Plastic Surgeons207 Washington St Ste 203, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 471-0800Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Plastic Surgeons of the Hudson Valley200 Westage Business Ctr Dr Ste 314, Fishkill, NY 12524 Directions (845) 471-0800
Hospital Affiliations
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
- MVP Health Care
- No-Fault Car Insurance
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I decided it was time to have a breast reduction/ breast lift and I was very nervous if I was making the right choice of doctors. After doing some research and meeting with a couple other doctors, I decided to meet with Dr. Enisman. He explained to me the difference between the two and what my best options were and did not try to sell me on other procedures which some of the other doctors in the area did try and do. He answered everyone of my questions and I left very confident that he was who I wanted to move forward with. The staff at the office is very friendly and also answered any questions I had. Dr. Enisman explained the surgery and what to expect and everything went smoothly. I couldn't be happier with the results and my overall experience.
About Dr. Lawrence Enisman, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Suny Downstate Mc
- Saint Vincent's Hospital
- New York Medical College
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Enisman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Enisman accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Enisman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Enisman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Enisman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Enisman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Enisman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.