Overview of Dr. Lawrence Enisman, MD

Dr. Lawrence Enisman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Vassar Brothers Medical Center.



Dr. Enisman works at Mid-hudson Valley Division of Westchester Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, NY with other offices in Fishkill, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.