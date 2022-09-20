Dr. Lawrence Evola, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Evola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Evola, DDS
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lawrence Evola, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Depew, NY. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY.
Forestream Dental LLC4909 Transit Rd Ste 2, Depew, NY 14043 Directions (716) 324-5086
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
I had to replace veneers that were almost 20 yrs old… on my front teeth . The office staff was so helpful, and we came up with a plan both financial and personal that I was comfortable with. My new crowns are on and I’m so happy with the work Dr Evola and Melanie did. Karen also has been very patient with the ongoing issues concerning insurance issues. I highly recommend this office, and this Dr , I’m very happy with the results . Marcia Walker
- Dentistry
- English
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY
Dr. Evola has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Evola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
