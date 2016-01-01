Dr. Fabrizio accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lawrence Fabrizio, DO
Dr. Lawrence Fabrizio, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Florham Park, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.
Essex Cardiology Group10 James St Ste 130, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Directions (973) 736-9557
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Italian
- WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Fabrizio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fabrizio has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fabrizio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fabrizio speaks Italian.
