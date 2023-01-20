See All General Dentists in Indianapolis, IN
Dr. Lawrence Falender, DDS

Dentistry
4.8 (398)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Lawrence Falender, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Dentistry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University / School of Dentistry and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel, Community Hospital East, Community Hospital North and IU Health University Hospital.

Dr. Falender works at Indianapolis Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Center in Indianapolis, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Indianapolis Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Center
    1320 N Post Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 932-3395
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel
  • Community Hospital East
  • Community Hospital North
  • IU Health University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental Tissue Neoplasm Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Impacted Canines Chevron Icon
Impacted Canines Chevron Icon
Impacted Teeth Chevron Icon
Jaw Cyst Chevron Icon
Jaw Irregularities Chevron Icon
Jaw Tumor Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Managed Care (Non-HMO)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 398 ratings
    Patient Ratings (398)
    5 Star
    (367)
    4 Star
    (20)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Jan 20, 2023
    todo es rapido y todo bien esplicado
    Erika S. — Jan 20, 2023
    About Dr. Lawrence Falender, DDS

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1548228513
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons
    Residency
    • Lincoln Hosp Ctr-New York MC
    Internship
    • Lincoln Hosp Ctr-New York MC
    Medical Education
    • Indiana University / School of Dentistry
    Undergraduate School
    • Indiana University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lawrence Falender, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Falender is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Falender has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Falender has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Falender works at Indianapolis Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Center in Indianapolis, IN. View the full address on Dr. Falender’s profile.

    398 patients have reviewed Dr. Falender. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Falender.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Falender, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Falender appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

