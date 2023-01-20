Dr. Lawrence Falender, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Falender is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Falender, DDS
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Falender, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Dentistry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University / School of Dentistry and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel, Community Hospital East, Community Hospital North and IU Health University Hospital.
Locations
Indianapolis Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Center1320 N Post Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46219 Directions (317) 932-3395Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 1:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel
- Community Hospital East
- Community Hospital North
- IU Health University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Managed Care (Non-HMO)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Medico
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
todo es rapido y todo bien esplicado
About Dr. Lawrence Falender, DDS
- Dentistry
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1548228513
Education & Certifications
- American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons
- Lincoln Hosp Ctr-New York MC
- Lincoln Hosp Ctr-New York MC
- Indiana University / School of Dentistry
- Indiana University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Falender has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Falender accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Falender using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Falender has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Falender speaks Spanish.
398 patients have reviewed Dr. Falender. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Falender.
