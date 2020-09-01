Dr. Lawrence Fiedler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fiedler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Fiedler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Fiedler, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
Locations
Gastro Health - East Boca2300 Glades Rd Ste 201E, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions (561) 208-2121
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- America's Health Choice
- America's Health Insurance Plans
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Dimension Health
- First Health
- Florida Health Administrators
- Galaxy Health Network
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthPartners
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- NALC Health Benefit Plan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- PHCS
- POMCO Group
- Preferred Care Partners
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Sanus Health
- Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
- Special Needs Plan
- Total Health Choice
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Health and Wellness Network
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Vista Health Plan
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lawrence Fiedler, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1932135803
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fiedler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fiedler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fiedler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fiedler has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fiedler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fiedler speaks Spanish.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Fiedler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fiedler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fiedler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fiedler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.