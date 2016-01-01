Dr. Lawrence Flaherty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flaherty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Flaherty, MD
Dr. Lawrence Flaherty, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Hematology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Karmanos Cancer Center4100 John R St, Detroit, MI 48201 Directions (800) 527-6266Friday8:00am - 4:30pm
Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Hospital31995 Northwestern Hwy, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (248) 538-4701Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Hematology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Flaherty has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Flaherty accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Flaherty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Flaherty. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flaherty.
