Dr. Lawrence Flechner, MD
Overview of Dr. Lawrence Flechner, MD
Dr. Lawrence Flechner, MD is an Urology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Flechner works at
Dr. Flechner's Office Locations
Urology Institute of the South Bay23600 Telo Ave Ste 220, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 534-8400
Pacific Endo Surgical Center3445 Pacific Coast Hwy Ste 120, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 326-1666
Torrance Memorial Medical Center3330 Lomita Blvd, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 517-4750Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Flechner gave me my life back! Prior to meeting Dr. Flechner, the urologist I was seeing suggested a Urolift for my condition. I agreed to the procedure which failed and I was forced to self-catheter several times a day thereafter. At that point, I decided to get a second opinion and Dr. Flechner came highly recommended. After a thorough exam, including tests that I had never been given previously, Dr. Flechner suggested that I consider a TURP procedure. Well, I am ten days into recovery from the TURP and my recovery is amazing. I am no longer self-cathing and my life is returning to normal. I can't say enough about my respect and admiration for Dr. Flechner. He is straight-forward, honest, positive and a great listener. His staff is professional from the front desk to the treatment rooms. I recommend him highly. He is my urologist for life!
About Dr. Lawrence Flechner, MD
- Urology
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Urology
Dr. Flechner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Flechner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Flechner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Flechner has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Prostatitis and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Flechner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Flechner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flechner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flechner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flechner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.