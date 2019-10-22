Overview of Dr. Lawrence Fliegelman, MD

Dr. Lawrence Fliegelman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital, Norwalk Hospital, St. Vincent's Medical Center and Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Fliegelman works at ENT Of Fairfield in Fairfield, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Postnasal Drip, Earwax Buildup and Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.