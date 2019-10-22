Dr. Lawrence Fliegelman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fliegelman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Fliegelman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lawrence Fliegelman, MD
Dr. Lawrence Fliegelman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital, Norwalk Hospital, St. Vincent's Medical Center and Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Fliegelman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Fliegelman's Office Locations
-
1
Richard A Levin MD DMD Lawrence J. Fliegelman M.d. LLC1305 Post Rd Ste 302, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (203) 259-4700
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
- Norwalk Hospital
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fliegelman?
He was very good! Very Personable, and caring. I had the best results after surgery ...
About Dr. Lawrence Fliegelman, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1740228824
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- New York Medical College
- New York University
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fliegelman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fliegelman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fliegelman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fliegelman works at
Dr. Fliegelman has seen patients for Postnasal Drip, Earwax Buildup and Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fliegelman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fliegelman speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Fliegelman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fliegelman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fliegelman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fliegelman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.