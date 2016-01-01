Dr. Lawrence Fogel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fogel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Fogel, MD
Overview of Dr. Lawrence Fogel, MD
Dr. Lawrence Fogel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Fogel works at
Dr. Fogel's Office Locations
-
1
Dr. Larence J. Fogel628 California Blvd Ste A3, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Directions (805) 543-1683
Hospital Affiliations
- French Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fogel?
About Dr. Lawrence Fogel, MD
- Neurology
- English, French
- 1649253162
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed Army Med Center
- University of Miami School of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fogel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fogel accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fogel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fogel works at
Dr. Fogel has seen patients for Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fogel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fogel speaks French.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Fogel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fogel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fogel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fogel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.