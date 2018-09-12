Overview

Dr. Lawrence Fortier, MD is a Dermatologist in Wethersfield, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.



Dr. Fortier works at Advanced Therapy Solutions LLC in Wethersfield, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Adjacent Tissue Transfer, Dermatitis, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.