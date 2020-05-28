See All Ophthalmologists in Rockville, MD
Dr. Lawrence Frank, MD

Ophthalmology
3.4 (12)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Lawrence Frank, MD

Dr. Lawrence Frank, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They completed their residency with GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY

Dr. Frank works at ROCKVILLE EYE PHYSICIANS, PC in Rockville, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Frank's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rockville Eye Physicians
    121 Congressional Ln Ste 412, Rockville, MD 20852 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 770-4636

Experience & Treatment Frequency

B-Scan Ultrasound
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Ultrasound, Eye
Treatment frequency



B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Goniotomy Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    May 28, 2020
    My family and friends have seen all the providers at Dr. Frank’s office for many years. I’ve seen both Dr. Frank and Dr. Gupta and like them equally. When calling the office, you would get an answer immediately. The staff is always pleasant and knowledgeable via phone conversation or in the office, the best I’ve ever seen at any doctors’ offices. I had the cataract surgery for both eyes early this year since I was having difficulty with night driving, which started to affect my daily routine. I ended up choosing the PanOptix IOL. As of now, I don’t need glasses to drive, read, or doing any household stuff. A friend of mine actually went to Dr. Frank for cataract surgery as a new patient. She’s happy with her current vision and appreciative of the recommendation.
    Photo: Dr. Lawrence Frank, MD
    About Dr. Lawrence Frank, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    • 1619998036
    Education & Certifications

    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
    • SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lawrence Frank, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frank is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Frank has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Frank has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Frank works at ROCKVILLE EYE PHYSICIANS, PC in Rockville, MD. View the full address on Dr. Frank’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Frank. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frank.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frank, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frank appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.