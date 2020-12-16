Dr. Lawrence Frank, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frank is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Frank, MD
Overview of Dr. Lawrence Frank, MD
Dr. Lawrence Frank, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Addison, IL. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AdventHealth GlenOaks and Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.
Dr. Frank works at
Dr. Frank's Office Locations
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group303 W Lake St Ste 301, Addison, IL 60101 Directions (331) 221-9095
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group1200 S York St Ste 3160, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (331) 221-9095
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth GlenOaks
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Very personable and attentive. Listened well and made a new patient comfortable.
About Dr. Lawrence Frank, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1861468811
Education & Certifications
- Rehab Inst Chicago-Northwestern U
- Evanston Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frank has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frank accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frank has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frank has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Arthritis and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frank on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Frank. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frank.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frank, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frank appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.