Dr. Lawrence Freitas, MD

Nephrology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lawrence Freitas, MD

Dr. Lawrence Freitas, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Willow Grove, PA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Freitas works at Hypertension - Nephrology Associates in Willow Grove, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Freitas' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hypertension - Nephrology Associates
    735 Fitzwatertown Rd Ste 1, Willow Grove, PA 19090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

End-Stage Renal Disease
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Kidney Transplant Evaluation
End-Stage Renal Disease
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Kidney Transplant Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
End-Stage Renal Disease
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hyperkalemia
Hypertension
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nephritis and Nephropathy
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Proteinuria
Renal Hyperparathyroidism
Renal Scan
Vitamin D Deficiency
Alkalosis
Amyloidosis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease
Dehydration
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hemodialysis
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Hydronephrosis
Hypercalcemia
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Kidney Stones
Nephrotic Syndrome
Peritoneal Dialysis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Plasmapheresis
Potassium Deficiency
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease
Renal Osteodystrophy
Systemic Vasculitis
Ultrasound, Kidney
Wegener's Granulomatosis
    Insurance Accepted

    • Amerihealth
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CHAMPVA
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Lawrence Freitas, MD

    • Nephrology
    • 21 years of experience
    • English, Russian
    • Male
    • 1477500718
    Education & Certifications

    • Umass Memorial Medical Center
    • Umass Memorial Medical Center
    • Umass Memorial Medical Center
    • Ross University School of Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Abington Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lawrence Freitas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freitas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Freitas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Freitas works at Hypertension - Nephrology Associates in Willow Grove, PA. View the full address on Dr. Freitas’s profile.

    Dr. Freitas has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freitas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freitas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freitas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.