Overview of Dr. Lawrence Freitas, MD

Dr. Lawrence Freitas, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Willow Grove, PA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Freitas works at Hypertension - Nephrology Associates in Willow Grove, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.