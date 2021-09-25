Dr. Lawrence Frieman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frieman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Frieman, MD
Overview of Dr. Lawrence Frieman, MD
Dr. Lawrence Frieman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Red Bank, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Rutgers New Jersey Medical School|UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.
Frieman Ophthalmology75 W Front St Ste 1, Red Bank, NJ 07701 Directions (732) 741-4242
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
- Monmouth Medical Center
- Riverview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I've been a patient for well over a decade. Dr. Lawrence Frieman is one of New Jersey's very best. I'll be frank... if you're looking for a talk show host kinda doctor or one who says, "Call me by my first name, bro!" then go elsewhere. If you want your eyes examined... and I do mean examined!... by someone who has untold experience and education, then go to Dr. Frieman. He doesn't sugarcoat, he doesn't "happy talk" you to death. He's a professional and is there to do one thing: Take care of your eyes. Friends, I don't care how many people weigh in here. Dr. Frieman genuinely CARES about your eyesight. That's the bottom line. Furthermore, his office staff and assistants are the nicest people you'll ever run across. Always pleasant, even when under pressure. I praise these folks because they're deserving. I praise these folks because that's been my experience since day one.
About Dr. Lawrence Frieman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 51 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Beth Isreal Med Center, Mount Sinai, Ophthalmology Ophthalmology
- Beth Israel Med Center|Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
- Rutgers New Jersey Medical School|UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
- Ophthalmology
