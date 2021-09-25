See All Ophthalmologists in Red Bank, NJ
Dr. Lawrence Frieman, MD

Ophthalmology
4.0 (25)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lawrence Frieman, MD

Dr. Lawrence Frieman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Red Bank, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Rutgers New Jersey Medical School|UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.

Dr. Frieman works at Frieman Ophthalmology in Red Bank, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Frieman's Office Locations

    Frieman Ophthalmology
    75 W Front St Ste 1, Red Bank, NJ 07701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 741-4242

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
  • Monmouth Medical Center
  • Riverview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dry Eyes
Migraine
Tear Duct Disorders
Dry Eyes
Migraine
Tear Duct Disorders

Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scotoma Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertical Heterophoria Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HAP Insurance
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Sep 25, 2021
    I've been a patient for well over a decade. Dr. Lawrence Frieman is one of New Jersey's very best. I'll be frank... if you're looking for a talk show host kinda doctor or one who says, "Call me by my first name, bro!" then go elsewhere. If you want your eyes examined... and I do mean examined!... by someone who has untold experience and education, then go to Dr. Frieman. He doesn't sugarcoat, he doesn't "happy talk" you to death. He's a professional and is there to do one thing: Take care of your eyes. Friends, I don't care how many people weigh in here. Dr. Frieman genuinely CARES about your eyesight. That's the bottom line. Furthermore, his office staff and assistants are the nicest people you'll ever run across. Always pleasant, even when under pressure. I praise these folks because they're deserving. I praise these folks because that's been my experience since day one.
    K GordonMurray — Sep 25, 2021
    About Dr. Lawrence Frieman, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lawrence Frieman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frieman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Frieman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Frieman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Frieman works at Frieman Ophthalmology in Red Bank, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Frieman’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Frieman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frieman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frieman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frieman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

