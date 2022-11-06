Dr. Lawrence Galtman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galtman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Galtman, MD
Overview of Dr. Lawrence Galtman, MD
Dr. Lawrence Galtman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.
Dr. Galtman's Office Locations
Lawrence M. Galtman M.d. PC2380 Schoenersville Rd, Bethlehem, PA 18017 Directions (610) 861-9480
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
We changed after our first little one was born and very happy we found Doctor G. He’s caring and concerned and always helps us understand what is going on and he’s great with our kids. All three of them now!!!
About Dr. Lawrence Galtman, MD
- Pediatrics
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Galtman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Galtman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Galtman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Galtman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galtman.
