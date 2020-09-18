Dr. Lawrence Gans, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gans is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Gans, MD
Overview of Dr. Lawrence Gans, MD
Dr. Lawrence Gans, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hazelwood, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine.
Dr. Gans' Office Locations
SureVision Eye Centers7934 N Lindbergh Blvd Ste A, Hazelwood, MO 63042 Directions (314) 921-2020Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
SureVision Eye Centers1 Professional Dr Ste 260, Alton, IL 62002 Directions (618) 465-2020Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Creve Coeur Office12101 Woodcrest Executive Dr Ste 150, Creve Coeur, MO 63141 Directions (314) 863-9966
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Benesys
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Pekin Insurance
- Principal Life
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gans and his staff were top-notch -- I will be a patient for life!
About Dr. Lawrence Gans, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 46 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Jules Stein Eye Institute Ucla
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gans has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gans accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Gans has seen patients for Drusen, and more.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Gans. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gans, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gans appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.