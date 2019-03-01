Overview of Dr. Lawrence Garbo, MD

Dr. Lawrence Garbo, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University of Vermont / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital, Albany Memorial Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.



Dr. Garbo works at New York Oncology Hematology in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Thrombocytosis, Bleeding Disorders and Bone Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.