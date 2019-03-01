Dr. Lawrence Garbo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garbo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Garbo, MD
Overview of Dr. Lawrence Garbo, MD
Dr. Lawrence Garbo, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University of Vermont / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital, Albany Memorial Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.
Dr. Garbo's Office Locations
Ny0h Petct Imaging400 Patroon Creek Blvd Ste 1, Albany, NY 12206 Directions (518) 489-0044
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- Saint Peter's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Garbo?
He tells you right up front about your illness. He is very honest and understanding. He took care of my husband who had colon rectal cancer, he listened to his concerns about his disease. I would recommend him to family and friends if they want to hear the truth from beginning to end, or do they want promises that sometimes never happen.
About Dr. Lawrence Garbo, MD
- Hematology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1740276484
Education & Certifications
- Albany Med College
- Albany Med Center
- Albany Med Center|Albany Medical Center Hospital
- University of Vermont / College of Medicine
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garbo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garbo accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garbo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garbo has seen patients for Thrombocytosis, Bleeding Disorders and Bone Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garbo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Garbo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garbo.
