Dr. Lawrence Garcia, MD
Dr. Lawrence Garcia, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wellesley, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from University of Arizona College of Medicine - Tucson and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center and St. Elizabeth's Medical Center.
The Vascular Care Group - Newton-Wellesley981 Worcester St Ste 2A, Wellesley, MA 02482 Directions (781) 304-8838
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- St. Elizabeth's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
I just met Dr Garcia for the first time may 9,2019. he explained everything in simple layman terms about my upcoming procedure leaving feeling confident at ease about.
About Dr. Lawrence Garcia, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center|University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics|Ut Southwestern Medical Center
- U Tex SW Med Ctr
- U Tex SW Med Ctr
- University of Arizona College of Medicine - Tucson
- Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Garcia accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garcia has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garcia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Garcia speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.