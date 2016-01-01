See All General Surgeons in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Lawrence Gardner, MD

General Surgery
4.6 (9)
Map Pin Small Las Vegas, NV
Accepting new patients
53 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lawrence Gardner, MD

Dr. Lawrence Gardner, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine.

Dr. Gardner works at Lawrence Gardner, MD in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gardner's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lawrence Gardner, MD
    3006 S Maryland Pkwy Ste 265, Las Vegas, NV 89109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 733-0222

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Appendicitis
Thyroid Nodule
Abdominal Pain
    • Aetna
    • America's Health Choice
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • First Health
    • HealthCare Partners
    • HealthChoice
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • One Health
    • PHCS
    • Sierra Choice
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Health Network
    • Veteran Administration Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Lawrence Gardner, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 53 years of experience
    • English
    • 1578528097
    Education & Certifications

    • Plymouth Genl Hospital
    • Foothills Hospital
    • University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine
    • University of Toronto
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lawrence Gardner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gardner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gardner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gardner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gardner works at Lawrence Gardner, MD in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Gardner’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Gardner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gardner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gardner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gardner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.