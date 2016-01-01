Dr. Lawrence Genen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Genen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Genen, MD
Overview of Dr. Lawrence Genen, MD
Dr. Lawrence Genen, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Genen's Office Locations
- 1 12301 Wilshire Blvd Ste 512, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Directions (888) 684-2779
- 2 8229 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 202, West Hollywood, CA 90046 Directions (310) 892-4284
-
3
The Genen Group - Weho8235 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90046 Directions (310) 892-4284Monday11:00am - 6:00pmTuesday11:00am - 6:00pmThursday11:00am - 6:00pmFriday11:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lawrence Genen, MD
- Psychiatry
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1558521898
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
