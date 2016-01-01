Dr. Gering accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lawrence Gering, MD
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Gering, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Northwestern U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Parkview DeKalb Hospital, Parkview Huntington Hospital, Parkview Noble Hospital, Parkview Wabash Hospital and Parkview Whitley Hospital.
Locations
Parkview Heart Institute11108 Parkview Circle Dr, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Directions (260) 266-5700Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cameron Memorial Community Hospital
- Parkview DeKalb Hospital
- Parkview Huntington Hospital
- Parkview Noble Hospital
- Parkview Wabash Hospital
- Parkview Whitley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lawrence Gering, MD
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Armenian
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Fell-Baylor Coll Med
- Northwestern U, School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
