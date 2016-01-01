Overview

Dr. Lawrence Glassman, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine|New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital, Lenox Hill Hospital, Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital and South Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Glassman works at North Shore LIJ Health Sys-THS in Great Neck, NY with other offices in Manhasset, NY and New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer, Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) and Pleural Effusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.