Dr. Lawrence Golbe, MD
Dr. Lawrence Golbe, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Robert Wood Johnson Medical Group125 Paterson St Ste 6100, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 235-7733
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
He was very helpful and listened to all my concerns. If you have a movement disorder I highly recomend him. I travel over an hour to see him and he has been great.
- New York University
Dr. Golbe has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Golbe accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Golbe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Golbe has seen patients for Parkinson's Disease and Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Golbe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Golbe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Golbe.
