Overview of Dr. Lawrence Golbe, MD

Dr. Lawrence Golbe, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.



Dr. Golbe works at Robert Wood Johnson Medical Group in New Brunswick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Parkinson's Disease and Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.