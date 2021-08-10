Dr. Lawrence Goldstick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldstick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Goldstick, MD
Overview of Dr. Lawrence Goldstick, MD
Dr. Lawrence Goldstick, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Main Campus, Miami Valley Hospital, UC Health West Chester Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Ataxia, Vertigo and Tension Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Goldstick's Office Locations
- 1 1 Elizabeth Pl Ste 210, Dayton, OH 45417 Directions (937) 495-0000
-
2
UC Gardner Neuroscience Institute222 Piedmont Ave Ste 3200, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 475-8730
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Miami Valley Hospital
- UC Health West Chester Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goldstick?
Dr Goldstick explains what my new symptoms mean and he takes as much time as needed to answer my questions and concerns. I trust his wisdom and expertise to guide me through my health issues. His staff is always friendly and helpful. His office environment shows in his staff how well he has trained them and how he treats his staff and it’s respect. His wait time in the waiting room is never more then 10 min at max. I would recommend (and have) him to any patient that had health issues he treats. You will not be disappointed.
About Dr. Lawrence Goldstick, MD
- Neurology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1508969445
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldstick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldstick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldstick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldstick has seen patients for Ataxia, Vertigo and Tension Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldstick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldstick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldstick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldstick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldstick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.