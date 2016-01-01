See All General Dentists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Lawrence Gordon, DDS

Dentistry
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Lawrence Gordon, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Philadelphia, PA. They completed their residency with United States Public Health Serv Hosp-New Orleans

Dr. Gordon works at Jefferson Dental Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Dental Associates
    834 Chestnut St Ste 415, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 955-6666

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Dental
    • Devon Health
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Intergroup
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MultiPlan
    • One Net
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Lawrence Gordon, DDS

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1508076506
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • United States Public Health Serv Hosp-New Orleans
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lawrence Gordon, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gordon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gordon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gordon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gordon works at Jefferson Dental Associates in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Gordon’s profile.

    Dr. Gordon has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gordon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gordon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gordon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

