Dr. Lawrence Gray, MD
Overview of Dr. Lawrence Gray, MD
Dr. Lawrence Gray, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Portsmouth, NH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Indiana University Medical Center, M.D., and is affiliated with Portsmouth Regional Hospital and York Hospital.
Dr. Gray's Office Locations
Atlantic Plastic Surgery & Medi-Spa100 Griffin Rd Unit B, Portsmouth, NH 03801 Directions (603) 431-8819Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 8:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Portsmouth Regional Hospital
- York Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Being an athletically built woman- 34 AA breast, 28 waist, 34 hip. I spent the majority of my life trying to find clothing that I could fill out. All lingerie would gap, not to mention many bra pads to fill out a top, etc. Finally, I made the decision to have a breast augmentation. I chose Dr. Lawrence Gray at Atlantic Plastic Surgery. Their website was professional and they offer the digital 3D imaging system-Crisalix. The consultation was incredibly informative and seeing the 3D images along with trying on a bra with implants was so helpful. They were very accommodating with scheduling my surgery around my work schedule. The surgery itself was easy. Dr. Gray was conservative with choosing the best size for my body type. He was clear and concise, which I appreciate. The entire surgical team is exceptionally skilled, compassionate, and professional. I am beyond pleased with my results with Atlantic Plastic Surgery. And, am now a very Happy 34C.
About Dr. Lawrence Gray, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1871527945
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Boston Medical Center
- Indiana University Medical Center, M.D.,
- Washington University in St. Louis, B.A.,
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Gray has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gray accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gray works at
106 patients have reviewed Dr. Gray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gray.
