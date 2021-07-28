Overview of Dr. Lawrence Green, MD

Dr. Lawrence Green, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Nampa, ID. They specialize in Neurology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Baker City, Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa and Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Ontario.



Dr. Green works at Lawrence E Green MD in Nampa, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.