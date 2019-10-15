Dr. Lawrence Gulotta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gulotta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Gulotta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lawrence Gulotta, MD
Dr. Lawrence Gulotta, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY.
Dr. Gulotta works at
Dr. Gulotta's Office Locations
Hospital for Special Surgery535 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (646) 797-8726Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hss Asc of Manhattan1233 2Nd Ave, New York, NY 10065 Directions (646) 797-8735Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday10:00am - 5:00pm
Steven B. Haas MD PC541 E 71st St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (646) 797-8735Monday7:30am - 3:30pmTuesday7:30am - 12:15pmWednesday7:30am - 12:15pmThursday1:00pm - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 2:30pm
- 4 1133 Westchester Ave, West Harrison, NY 10604 Directions (646) 797-8735
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Best in the business
About Dr. Lawrence Gulotta, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1952511297
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gulotta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gulotta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gulotta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gulotta has seen patients for Rotator Cuff Tear, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Shoulder Arthroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gulotta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Gulotta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gulotta.
