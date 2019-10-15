Overview of Dr. Lawrence Gulotta, MD

Dr. Lawrence Gulotta, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY.



Dr. Gulotta works at Hospital for Special Surgery in New York, NY with other offices in West Harrison, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Rotator Cuff Tear, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Shoulder Arthroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.