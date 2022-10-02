Overview of Dr. Lawrence Halperin, MD

Dr. Lawrence Halperin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Broward Health Imperial Point and Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Halperin works at Retina Group of Florida in Boca Raton, FL with other offices in Boynton Beach, FL and Oakland Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Retinal Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.