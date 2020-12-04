Dr. Lawrence Harrison, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harrison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Harrison, MD
Overview of Dr. Lawrence Harrison, MD
Dr. Lawrence Harrison, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.
Dr. Harrison's Office Locations
Atlantic Health System100 Madison Ave Ste 4201, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 971-7092
The Daniel and Gloria Blumenthal Cancer Center1 Valley Health Plz, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 634-5547
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- MagnaCare
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- QualCare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Harrison is genuinely one of the kindest and caring doctors I've ever met. He always made me feel comfortable and informed about my care and I felt confident in his abilities at all times. I can't recommend this guy enough he's so sweet!!
About Dr. Lawrence Harrison, MD
- General Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1386733186
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- University Ma Mem Hlthcare University Campus
- Temple University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harrison has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harrison accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harrison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harrison has seen patients for Pelvic Abscess, Colorectal Cancer and Pancreatic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harrison on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Harrison speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Harrison. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harrison.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harrison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harrison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.