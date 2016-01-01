Overview

Dr. Lawrence Harte, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Livingston, NJ. They completed their residency with Eastman Dental Dispensery



Dr. Harte works at Harte Orthodontics in Livingston, NJ with other offices in Sparta, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.