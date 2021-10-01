Dr. Lawrence Hecker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hecker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Hecker, MD
Overview of Dr. Lawrence Hecker, MD
Dr. Lawrence Hecker, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Dr. Hecker's Office Locations
Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology - Upper East Side, 84th Street158 E 84TH ST, New York, NY 10028 Directions (212) 535-6340
Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology - Upper East Side, 88th Street4 E 88th St Ste 1A, New York, NY 10128 Directions (212) 734-8877
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding doctor well versed in his field with great expertise and advice On next steps to keep you well
About Dr. Lawrence Hecker, MD
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Russian
- 1730181611
Education & Certifications
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Lenox Hill Hosp, Cardiovascular Diseases Beth Israel Med Ctr, Internal Medicine
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
