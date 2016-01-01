Overview of Dr. Lawrence Herberholz, MD

Dr. Lawrence Herberholz, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Scottsboro, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Highlands Medical Center.



Dr. Herberholz works at EDWARD W KNOWLES MD in Scottsboro, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Abdominal Pain and Hiatal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.