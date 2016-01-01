Dr. Lawrence Herberholz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herberholz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Herberholz, MD
Dr. Lawrence Herberholz, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Scottsboro, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Highlands Medical Center.
Dr. Lawrence J Herberholz911 S Broad St, Scottsboro, AL 35768 Directions (256) 259-0185
Hospital Affiliations
- Highlands Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Clarian Indiana University Hospital
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
Dr. Herberholz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herberholz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Herberholz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Herberholz has seen patients for Constipation, Abdominal Pain and Hiatal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Herberholz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Herberholz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herberholz.
