Dr. Herbert has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lawrence Herbert, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lawrence Herbert, MD
Dr. Lawrence Herbert, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University.
Dr. Herbert works at
Dr. Herbert's Office Locations
Diagnostic Center for Men409 E 14th St Ste F, New York, NY 10009 Directions (212) 228-5010
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This doctor literally saved my life. After getting terrible care for a long time, I went to see Dr. Herbert on a friends recommendation. He knew exactly what was wrong with me and how to fix it. I'd still be getting poor care if I hadn't met this doctor. He's very smart, very well informed and treated me with the utmost respect and kindness.
About Dr. Lawrence Herbert, MD
- General Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1740403070
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Herbert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Herbert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Herbert works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Herbert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herbert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herbert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herbert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.