Dr. Lawrence Herbert, MD

General Surgery
4.4 (14)
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Lawrence Herbert, MD

Dr. Lawrence Herbert, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University.

Dr. Herbert works at Diagnostic Center for Men in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Herbert's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Diagnostic Center for Men
    409 E 14th St Ste F, New York, NY 10009 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 228-5010

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 10, 2018
    This doctor literally saved my life. After getting terrible care for a long time, I went to see Dr. Herbert on a friends recommendation. He knew exactly what was wrong with me and how to fix it. I'd still be getting poor care if I hadn't met this doctor. He's very smart, very well informed and treated me with the utmost respect and kindness.
    About Dr. Lawrence Herbert, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1740403070
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Thomas Jefferson University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Herbert has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Herbert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Herbert works at Diagnostic Center for Men in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Herbert’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Herbert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herbert.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herbert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herbert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

