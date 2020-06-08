Dr. Lawrence Higginbotham, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Higginbotham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Higginbotham, DDS
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Higginbotham, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Memphis, TN.
Locations
Lawrence A Higginbotham DDS717 S White Station Rd Ste 8, Memphis, TN 38117 Directions (901) 457-0341
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Every visit is always wonderful! Faith is fantastic and Dr. Higginbotham and his staff are absolutely wonderful! I’ve always been leery of dental visits, until I met Dr. Higginbotham!
About Dr. Lawrence Higginbotham, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1922262435
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Higginbotham accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Higginbotham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Higginbotham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Higginbotham.
