Dr. Lawrence Hodor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hodor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Hodor, MD
Overview of Dr. Lawrence Hodor, MD
Dr. Lawrence Hodor, MD is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Lakewood, CA. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Lakewood Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Hodor works at
Dr. Hodor's Office Locations
-
1
Lawrence Hodor Dpm Inc.5220 Clark Ave Ste 125, Lakewood, CA 90712 Directions (562) 804-1381
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakewood Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hodor?
I dropped a boat hitch on my foot leaving comminuted fractures across all five toes. Dr. Lawrence Hodor performed surgery at Lakewood Regional Medical Center to repair my foot and I've been pain free and living a normal life as if nothing ever happened. Thanks Dr. Hodor!
About Dr. Lawrence Hodor, MD
- Podiatric Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1235152794
Education & Certifications
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hodor has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hodor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hodor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hodor works at
Dr. Hodor speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Hodor. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hodor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hodor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hodor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.