See All Podiatric Surgeons in Lakewood, CA
Dr. Lawrence Hodor, MD

Podiatric Surgery
2.9 (15)
Map Pin Small Lakewood, CA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Lawrence Hodor, MD

Dr. Lawrence Hodor, MD is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Lakewood, CA. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Lakewood Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Hodor works at Lawrence Hodor DPM, MC in Lakewood, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hodor's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lawrence Hodor Dpm Inc.
    5220 Clark Ave Ste 125, Lakewood, CA 90712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 804-1381

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lakewood Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hammer Toe
Heel Spur
Achilles Tendinitis
Hammer Toe
Heel Spur
Achilles Tendinitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Nov 29, 2018
    I dropped a boat hitch on my foot leaving comminuted fractures across all five toes. Dr. Lawrence Hodor performed surgery at Lakewood Regional Medical Center to repair my foot and I've been pain free and living a normal life as if nothing ever happened. Thanks Dr. Hodor!
    Andrew in Long Beach, CA — Nov 29, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Lawrence Hodor, MD
    About Dr. Lawrence Hodor, MD

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1235152794
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • California College of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lawrence Hodor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hodor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hodor has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hodor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hodor works at Lawrence Hodor DPM, MC in Lakewood, CA. View the full address on Dr. Hodor’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Hodor. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hodor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hodor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hodor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.