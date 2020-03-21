Dr. Lawrence Honig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Honig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Honig, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lawrence Honig, MD
Dr. Lawrence Honig, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Honig works at
Dr. Honig's Office Locations
CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York710 West 168th Street, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MagnaCare
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is both knowledgeable and has an excellent “bed-side”manner. I am grateful and consider myself lucky to have Dr. Honig as my doctor. I also was impressed with the new video appointment technology.
About Dr. Lawrence Honig, MD
- Neurology
- English, French
- 1770653230
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Honig has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Honig accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Honig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Honig works at
Dr. Honig has seen patients for Dementia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Honig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Honig speaks French.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Honig. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Honig.
