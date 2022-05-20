Dr. Lawrence Huang, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Huang, DO
Dr. Lawrence Huang, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Fremont, CA. They completed their fellowship with University of Iowa College of Medicine
Palo Alto Medical Foundation - Fremont Main Lab3200 Kearney St, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (510) 490-1222
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Recently I had a a procedure done on my knee with Dr. Huang. My knee was in great pain and I was in utter distress. Doctor did a very complicated procedure called RFA that took most of my pain away! Doctor is both knowledgeable and competent in the work he does. He explains himself well and is a very friendly ‘at ease kinda of a Doctor’ . I appreciated the care he gave me and recommend him highly for his high performance. Thank you Doctor Huang. Best, Asha Sachdeva, Fremont. 5/20/22
- Pain Medicine
- English
- University of Iowa College of Medicine
- Stanford University School of Medicine
- Downey Regional Medical Center
- Pain Medicine
Dr. Huang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huang has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Chronic Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Huang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huang.
