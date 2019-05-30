See All Podiatrists in Oxford, OH
Dr. Lawrence Hufford, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (2)
Map Pin Small Oxford, OH
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Lawrence Hufford, DPM

Dr. Lawrence Hufford, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Oxford, OH. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / WORCESTER CAMPUS and is affiliated with Fort Hamilton Hughes Memorial Hospital and McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Hufford works at Oxford Internal Medicine Inc in Oxford, OH with other offices in Fairfield Township, OH and Hamilton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hufford's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Oxford Internal Medicine Inc
    5151 Morning Sun Rd Ste D, Oxford, OH 45056 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 863-8798
  2. 2
    3035 Hamilton Mason Rd Ste 101, Fairfield Township, OH 45011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 863-8798
  3. 3
    Khoen Sih MD Inc
    412 Main St, Hamilton, OH 45013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 863-8798

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Fort Hamilton Hughes Memorial Hospital
  • McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprains and Strains
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 30, 2019
    He is so very nice, explains everything. The office staff is wonderful, compassionate, and caring. One held my hand as I was getting injections in my foot. Above and beyond. I recommend Dr. Hufford for anyone looking for a wonderful podiatrist
    About Dr. Lawrence Hufford, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1467547190
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / WORCESTER CAMPUS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lawrence Hufford, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hufford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hufford has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hufford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hufford has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hufford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hufford. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hufford.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hufford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hufford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

