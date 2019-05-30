Overview of Dr. Lawrence Hufford, DPM

Dr. Lawrence Hufford, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Oxford, OH. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / WORCESTER CAMPUS and is affiliated with Fort Hamilton Hughes Memorial Hospital and McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Hufford works at Oxford Internal Medicine Inc in Oxford, OH with other offices in Fairfield Township, OH and Hamilton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.