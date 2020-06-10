Overview of Dr. Lawrence Huppin, DPM

Dr. Lawrence Huppin, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus.



Dr. Huppin works at Foot & Ankle Center of Washington in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.