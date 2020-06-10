See All Podiatrists in Seattle, WA
Dr. Lawrence Huppin, DPM

Podiatry
3.4 (7)
Map Pin Small Seattle, WA
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Lawrence Huppin, DPM

Dr. Lawrence Huppin, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus.

Dr. Huppin works at Foot & Ankle Center of Washington in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Huppin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Foot & Ankle Center of Washington
    600 Broadway Ste 220, Seattle, WA 98122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 344-3808

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Swedish First Hill Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bunion
Stress Fracture of Foot
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Stress Fracture of Foot
Hammer Toe

Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Contracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Midfoot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Toe Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Callus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Callus
Claw Toe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Claw Toe
Corn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Corn
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Infections Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Metatarsalgia Chevron Icon
Onychogryphosis Chevron Icon
Orthotic Treatment Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Foot Disease Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Porokeratosis Punctata Palmaris Et Plantaris Chevron Icon
Posterior Tibial Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Toe Injuries Chevron Icon
Toe Sprain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 10, 2020
    I was very pleased with my experience with Dr. Huppin. I was able to get in quickly, get a diagnosis and be treated effectively in one short visit. Office staff are helpful and upbeat. Have just scheduled again for a different foot/ankle problem.
    Jennifer S — Jun 10, 2020
    Dr. Huppin's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Huppin

    About Dr. Lawrence Huppin, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • Pacific Coast Hospital
