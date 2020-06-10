Dr. Lawrence Huppin, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huppin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Huppin, DPM
Overview of Dr. Lawrence Huppin, DPM
Dr. Lawrence Huppin, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus.
Dr. Huppin's Office Locations
Foot & Ankle Center of Washington600 Broadway Ste 220, Seattle, WA 98122 Directions (206) 344-3808
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish First Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was very pleased with my experience with Dr. Huppin. I was able to get in quickly, get a diagnosis and be treated effectively in one short visit. Office staff are helpful and upbeat. Have just scheduled again for a different foot/ankle problem.
About Dr. Lawrence Huppin, DPM
- Podiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Pacific Coast Hospital
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
- Oregon State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huppin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huppin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huppin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Huppin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huppin.
