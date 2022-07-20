See All Urologists in San Jose, CA
Dr. Lawrence Hwong, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Lawrence Hwong, MD

Urology
2.4 (7)
Map Pin Small San Jose, CA
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Lawrence Hwong, MD

Dr. Lawrence Hwong, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from Stritch - Loyola University and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center Of San Jose and Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Hwong works at San Jose Urology Partners in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Interstitial Cystitis and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Hwong's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Urological Surgeons of Northern California
    200 Jose Figueres Ave Ste 425, San Jose, CA 95116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 998-1877
  2. 2
    Regional Medical Center of San Jose
    225 N Jackson Ave, San Jose, CA 95116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 259-5000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
  • Santa Clara Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Interstitial Cystitis
Bladder Infection
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Interstitial Cystitis
Bladder Infection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hwong?

    Jul 20, 2022
    I've known Dr. Hwong for over 30 years now. He performed two surgeries on myself saving my life both times. I fully endorse him as a fine human being ang a great doctor.
    Michael Hubbard — Jul 20, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lawrence Hwong, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Lawrence Hwong, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hwong to family and friends

    Dr. Hwong's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hwong

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Lawrence Hwong, MD.

    About Dr. Lawrence Hwong, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese, Cantonese, Chinese, Japanese and Mandarin
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306899208
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Stritch School of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Stritch - Loyola University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hwong has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hwong accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Hwong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hwong works at San Jose Urology Partners in San Jose, CA. View the full address on Dr. Hwong’s profile.

    Dr. Hwong has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Interstitial Cystitis and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hwong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Hwong speaks Cantonese, Cantonese, Chinese, Japanese and Mandarin.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hwong. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hwong.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hwong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hwong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Lawrence Hwong, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.