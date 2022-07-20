Dr. Hwong has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lawrence Hwong, MD
Overview of Dr. Lawrence Hwong, MD
Dr. Lawrence Hwong, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from Stritch - Loyola University and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center Of San Jose and Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Hwong works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Hwong's Office Locations
-
1
Urological Surgeons of Northern California200 Jose Figueres Ave Ste 425, San Jose, CA 95116 Directions (408) 998-1877
-
2
Regional Medical Center of San Jose225 N Jackson Ave, San Jose, CA 95116 Directions (408) 259-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
- Santa Clara Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hwong?
I've known Dr. Hwong for over 30 years now. He performed two surgeries on myself saving my life both times. I fully endorse him as a fine human being ang a great doctor.
About Dr. Lawrence Hwong, MD
- Urology
- English, Cantonese, Cantonese, Chinese, Japanese and Mandarin
- 1306899208
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Stritch School of Medicine
- Stritch - Loyola University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hwong accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hwong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hwong works at
Dr. Hwong has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Interstitial Cystitis and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hwong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hwong speaks Cantonese, Cantonese, Chinese, Japanese and Mandarin.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hwong. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hwong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hwong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hwong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.