Overview of Dr. Lawrence Jedlicka, MD

Dr. Lawrence Jedlicka, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS.



Dr. Jedlicka works at Continuing Care Hospital Inc in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.