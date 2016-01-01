Dr. Jedlicka has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lawrence Jedlicka, MD
Overview of Dr. Lawrence Jedlicka, MD
Dr. Lawrence Jedlicka, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS.
Dr. Jedlicka works at
Dr. Jedlicka's Office Locations
Continuing Care Hospital Inc1 Saint Joseph Dr, Lexington, KY 40504 Directions (859) 313-4848
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lawrence Jedlicka, MD
- Neurology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1508958521
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
Dr. Jedlicka accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jedlicka has seen patients for Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jedlicka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
