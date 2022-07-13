Overview

Dr. Lawrence Jenkins, MD is an Urology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center and Sanford Aberdeen Medical Center.



Dr. Jenkins works at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, FL with other offices in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hypogonadism, Testicular Dysfunction and Balanoposthitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.