Dr. Lawrence Jenkins, MD

Urology
4.8 (27)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lawrence Jenkins, MD is an Urology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center and Sanford Aberdeen Medical Center.

Dr. Jenkins works at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, FL with other offices in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hypogonadism, Testicular Dysfunction and Balanoposthitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jackson Memorial Health System
    1611 NW 12th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 585-6000
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Limited To Official Government Duties On
    915 Olentangy River Rd Ste 2000, Columbus, OH 43212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 293-8155

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwest Medical Center
  • Sanford Aberdeen Medical Center

Hypogonadism
Testicular Dysfunction
Balanoposthitis

Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordee
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Male Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Male Sexual Conditions Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Premature Ejaculation Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 13, 2022
    Great medical office, wonderful and warm experience from start to finish. I appreciate Dr. Jenkins taking the time to go over my diagnosis clearly and treatment options. Was referred over by my general doctor and now I see why. Highly recommended.
    Efrem Mims — Jul 13, 2022
    About Dr. Lawrence Jenkins, MD

    • Urology
    • 14 years of experience
    • English
    • 1376784850
    Education & Certifications

    • Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
    • Jackson Hosp-U Miami
    • U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI
    • Canisius College
    • Urology
