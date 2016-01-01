Overview

Dr. Lawrence John, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University and is affiliated with UPMC Passavant - McCandless and UPMC St. Margaret.



Dr. John works at John Chantz Biedrzycki & Assocs in Pittsburgh, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.