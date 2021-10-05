Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lawrence Johnson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in North Chelmsford, MA. They completed their fellowship with Orthopedic Spine Surgery - Surgery - University of Alabama at Birmingham
Dr. Johnson's Office Locations
Merrimack Valley Orthopaedic Associates10 Research Pl Ste 203, North Chelmsford, MA 01863 Directions (978) 275-9650Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lowell General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
excellent. I would reccomend MVOA and Dr. Johnson as excellent. to everyone.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Chinese and French
- 1225003049
Education & Certifications
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery - Surgery - University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Orthopedic Surgery - Tufts University School of Medicine, Boston
- 1980
- B.A. Cum Laude
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Johnson speaks Chinese and French.
79 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.