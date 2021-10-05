Overview of Dr. Lawrence Johnson, MD

Dr. Lawrence Johnson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in North Chelmsford, MA. They completed their fellowship with Orthopedic Spine Surgery - Surgery - University of Alabama at Birmingham



Dr. Johnson works at Merrimack Valley Orthopaedic Associates in North Chelmsford, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.