Dr. Lawrence Jones, MD
Overview of Dr. Lawrence Jones, MD
Dr. Lawrence Jones, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Anniston, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY and is affiliated with Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Jones' Office Locations
Anniston Obgyn Associates PC901 Leighton Ave Ste 501, Anniston, AL 36207 Directions (256) 237-6755
Regional Psychiatric Services400 E 10th St, Anniston, AL 36207 Directions (256) 235-5121
Hospital Affiliations
- Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent at his work and very courteous
About Dr. Lawrence Jones, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1194828715
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jones has seen patients for Pap Smear, Amniocentesis and Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jones on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
