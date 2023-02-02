Dr. Lawrence Kales, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kales is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Kales, DPM
Overview of Dr. Lawrence Kales, DPM
Dr. Lawrence Kales, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Hudson, FL. They graduated from HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital.
Dr. Kales works at
Dr. Kales' Office Locations
-
1
Bayonet Point Foot Health Ctr7117 State Road 52, Hudson, FL 34667 Directions (727) 868-2128
-
2
Spring Hill Podiatry Center5327 SPRING HILL DR, Spring Hill, FL 34606 Directions (352) 683-5799
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kales?
Dr Kales is a very professional man.He takes the time to listen to you and is very caring. I will go to no one else.
About Dr. Lawrence Kales, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1720084619
Education & Certifications
- HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kales has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kales accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kales has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kales works at
Dr. Kales has seen patients for Heel Spur and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kales on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kales speaks Spanish.
84 patients have reviewed Dr. Kales. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kales.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kales, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kales appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.