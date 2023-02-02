Overview of Dr. Lawrence Kales, DPM

Dr. Lawrence Kales, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Hudson, FL. They graduated from HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital.



Dr. Kales works at Bayonet Point Foot Health Ctr in Hudson, FL with other offices in Spring Hill, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heel Spur and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.