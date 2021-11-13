Overview of Dr. Lawrence Kalker, DPM

Dr. Lawrence Kalker, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Newtown, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Kalker works at Lawrence C. Kalker Dpm PC in Newtown, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.