Dr. Lawrence Kalker, DPM
Dr. Lawrence Kalker, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Newtown, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Lawrence C. Kalker Dpm PC6 S Sycamore St Ste 2, Newtown, PA 18940 Directions (215) 968-4048
Jeanes Family Medicine9331 Old Bustleton Ave Ste 101, Philadelphia, PA 19115 Directions (215) 968-4048
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
He is outstanding listens and truly takes the time to listen,help and remediate problems. He is the best in our area and cares about dealing with the problem.
- Podiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Kalker has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kalker accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kalker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalker.
