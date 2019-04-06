Dr. Lawrence Kaminsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaminsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Kaminsky, MD
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Kaminsky, MD is a Dermatologist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with CPMC Van Ness Campus.
Locations
Csi Medical Grouop3838 California St Rm 610, San Francisco, CA 94118 Directions (415) 387-8007
Hospital Affiliations
- CPMC Van Ness Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful doctor, efficient and definite expert!
About Dr. Lawrence Kaminsky, MD
- Dermatology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1881613313
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
