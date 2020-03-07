Dr. Lawrence Kanner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kanner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Kanner, MD
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Kanner, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oceanside, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau.
Locations
South Nassau Communities Hospital1 Healthy Way, Oceanside, NY 11572 Directions (516) 632-3672Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday7:00am - 7:00pmSunday7:00am - 7:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My mother Margaret Franzese saw Dr Kanner to have her device changed, and he was wonderful. Not only did he have an excellent bedside manner with my mother, but he spoke to all present in depth about her procedure. He made eye contact with all of us, joked around with us, was very kind. He was her after her surgery and spent about 1/2 he with us again, very professional, and kind. I would highly recommend him in a heartbeat, pun intended.
About Dr. Lawrence Kanner, MD
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kanner accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kanner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kanner has seen patients for Ventricular Tachycardia (VT), Supraventricular Tachycardia and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kanner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kanner speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kanner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kanner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kanner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kanner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.